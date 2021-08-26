Memorial service planned to honor 22 Prince William residents killed on 9/11

A memorial service will be held for the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, including those who lived in Prince William County.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host the event at 9:30 a.m. September 10. The service will be held outside the McCoart Building, the county government center at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbirdge, at the September 11 memorial water fountain.
The county government tells us:
Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host a remembrance service to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. This event is open to the public. Twenty years ago on September 11, our country changed forever.
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when terrorists attacked our nation. Across Prince William County, we lost 22 residents, more than any other region in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. This ceremony will allow the public to honor the people that died in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.