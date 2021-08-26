Memorial service planned to honor 22 Prince William residents killed on 9/11

A memorial service will be held for the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, including those who lived in Prince William County.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host the event at 9:30 a.m. September 10. The service will be held outside the McCoart Building, the county government center at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbirdge, at the September 11 memorial water fountain.

The county government tells us: