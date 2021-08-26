Driver killed on I-495 near Springfield

The driver of a Nissan was killed just after midnight while driving on the Capital Beltway near Springfield.
The victim has not been identified, and details of the crash are few.
Virginia State Police tells us:
At 12:15 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. A Nissan traveling east on I-495 ran into the back of a highway construction vehicle at the 171 mile marker.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. A passenger in the Nissan was transported to a Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No one on the highway construction vehicle was injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.