Schools open to ‘gridlock across the county’

All Prince William County Schools opened for in-person instruction on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 – the first time that all students have gone to school in 18 months. With new parents in the area and new students attending for the first time, there has been increased traffic in and around schools causing gridlock conditions across the county.

As traffic conditions are heavier than normal, it is understandable that commuters and parents are frustrated. The Prince William County Police Department is asking for patience and for residents to slow down, remain calm, and obey the direction of the School Crossing Guards. The safety of everyone is our number one priority.

School bus drivers and school crossing guards are doing the best they can with elevated traffic volume to ensure safe passage to school for all children, and those conversing through school zones. If you are on the road during school hours, plan ahead, expect delays, and obey the law. After all, safety is everyone’s responsibility.