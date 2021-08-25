Police issue statement in case of live-wire death in Woodbridge

4 p.m. update
Death Investigation – On August 24 at 1:30PM, the Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an electrical fire. Upon arriving on scene, units located two workers, identified as a 46-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in a lift basket, who were actively exposed to a live electrical wire. The investigation revealed that while working in the area, the two victims were elevated in the lift basket and came into contact with an active electrical wire. The power to the electrical line was shut down and the victims were eventually removed from the lift with the assistance of fire and rescue personnel who used an ariel ladder. The male victim was flown to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The female victim was transported to an area hospital, where she is expected to survive.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Edwin ROMERO-HERNANDEZ, 46, of Richmond
Original post
One person has died after coming in contact with power lines on Tuesday.
Prince William fire and rescue tell us:
The male victim of today’s incident has passed as a result of his injuries. The female victim reported no injuries but was transported for evaluation.
The victim’s death is considered an unattended death and PD will now be the lead agency.
We’ll update this post with any new information posted by the county’s police department. We don’t know the victim’s identity or what the crew was working on before the incident.
Rescue crews were called to the Shorehaven Apartments in the River Oaks, 16000 Porters Inn Drive in Woodbridge at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, after the cherry picker both victims were inside touched power lines.
Crews used a ladder to reach the victims about two-and-a-half hours later. They were taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead.