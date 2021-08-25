Police issue statement in case of live-wire death in Woodbridge

Death Investigation – On August 24 at 1:30PM, the Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an electrical fire. Upon arriving on scene, units located two workers, identified as a 46-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in a lift basket, who were actively exposed to a live electrical wire. The investigation revealed that while working in the area, the two victims were elevated in the lift basket and came into contact with an active electrical wire. The power to the electrical line was shut down and the victims were eventually removed from the lift with the assistance of fire and rescue personnel who used an ariel ladder. The male victim was flown to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The female victim was transported to an area hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Edwin ROMERO-HERNANDEZ, 46, of Richmond