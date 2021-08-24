Greetings, Prince William – House of Mercy needs volunteers to support their 15th Anniversary Food Truck Festival August 28, 8 am-5 pm. The event will bring together some of the best food for purchase Northern Virginia has to offer along with entertainment, prize raffles, and tours of the behind-the-scenes workings of the food pantry. Your help make this a successful event! Please visit https://bit.ly/2VUzM90 to view the slots available and sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Do you know a local nonprofit deserving special recognition, especially after this past year? The wonderful staff at Prince William Living announce their annual “Giving Back Award,” which recognizes outstanding not-for-profit organizations in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County. Nominations are now open! Visitwww.princewilliamliving.com/givingbackaward/ to nominate your favorite organization – deadline for nominations is midnight, August 31, 2021. Nominees must be a 501(c)(3) organization, work in Prince William or Greater Manassas, and be located in Prince William or Greater Manassas.



Brain Injury Services is searching for volunteers interested in being matched in one-on-one friendships with adult survivors of brain injuries who are receiving services. Brief training and once a month minimum outing with your client are required. Please contact Michelle at [email protected] or call 703.451.8881 ext. 232 to learn how you can help.



Schools are open and Give Youth needs Tutors age 13-18 to volunteer at centers across their Northern Virginia locations. Tutors would tutor K-7th grade students for two hours at the center of their choice. Centers are at public libraries and some community centers, so please choose the one nearest to you. Please use the tutor registration form atwww.giveyouth.org to sign up. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Historic Manassas needs fun-loving volunteers age 21+ to support the 10th Annual Bands, Brews & Barbeque Festival scheduled for September 4 in Old Town Manassas. They need lots of hands to help set up, give directions, check IDs, pour beer, and much more. You can make this a successful event and enjoy live music as well! Please visit EVENTS: Volunteer Sign up Form (jotform.com) to sign up; email [email protected] to learn more.



Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) is recruiting individuals to join their Board of Directors for a three-year term. One-half of the Board must include those with disabilities. Board members should have a sincere interest in the ability of individuals with disabilities to lead an independent lifestyle, a strong belief in the role of IEC in the community, and a willingness to advocate on behalf of a specific service population. Please call Dr. Lopez at 703-257-5400 ext. 117 for more information.



Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137 needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants on September 4, 9 am-12 pm. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot on the east side of Thoroughfare Road. Please wear long pants and sleeves, bring gardening gloves, water, and bug spray. The whole family can participate, and you’ll enjoy being out in the fresh air while helping to spruce up this beautiful park! Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.



Retirees and college students! Pink Space Theory is looking for “Ambassadors” to help in a variety of areas to include dropping off supplies to the schools, taking pictures at virtual events for social media, helping out at special events, fundraising, and much more. You’ll feel great as you inspire youth to get excited about science, technology, engineering, and math! Please email [email protected] and [email protected]. to learn more.



Here’s a great September 11 project! Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition to conduct the 12th Annual Clean-Up of the Upper Occoquan River, from nine different sites along 25+ miles of the river on Saturday, September 11, 9 am-2 pm. Lots of volunteers are needed to help with cleanup both on land and on water (experienced boaters, please). Groups are welcome and encouraged to join in! You’ll feel great as you help to clean up the water supply for most of eastern Prince William and Fairfax Counties! Please visit http://www.pwtsc.org/2021/06/12th-annual-occoquan-river-cleanup-september-11-2021/ for more information and to sign up. Please email Ed at [email protected] or Veronica at [email protected] to learn more.



Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.



If you love working with wildlife, Wildlife Rescue League has a great opportunity for you! They need volunteers age 21+ to transport sick and injured animals from wildlife veterinarians to licensed rehabilitators in the Northern Virginia area. Transporters sign up for 2 shifts each month, approximately 3 hours each when they are available. Animals being transported are already contained for transport, typically in a small box. The transporter is not expected to perform wildlife rescues. You’ll feel great as you help rescue vulnerable wildlife! Please visithttps://portal.wildliferescueleague.org/volunteer_questionnaire/ to fill out a volunteer form.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

