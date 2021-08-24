Police blotter: Shots fired into house, tip jar pilfered

Prince William County
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 23 at 8:30AM, officers responded to the Assembly Manassas Apartments located in the 10400 block of Butterfield St. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a destruction of property. A resident of an apartment reported to police that they located a hole in their living room furniture that morning. The investigation revealed that earlier that morning, an occupant of a neighboring apartment, later identified as the accused, fired a round into the ceiling of his apartment that traveled through the victim’s floor and furniture before lodging into the ceiling of the apartment.
No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Charlie Jose CASTELLONOS, was arrested.
Arrested on August 23:
Charlie Jose Timajo CASTELLONOS, 21, of 10483 Butterfield St. in Manassas Charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Court Date: October 26, 2021 | Bond: Released on Personal Recognizance
Stafford County
DUI — Austin Park Drive, 8/23, 10:48 a.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the area for a report of a drunk driver. The deputy located the vehicle and observed it failing to maintain its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Steven Mark, 54, of Stafford. Mark smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for driving under the influence. Mark was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI — 3800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/23, 10:41 p.m. Deputy A.M. Cooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Juvencio Garcilazo Barrera, 37, of Stafford, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for driving under the influence. Garcilazo Barrera was held on a $2,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Vandalism — Coopers Lane, 8/23, 3:02 p.m. Forced entry was made through an exterior door of the residence. Walls and property inside the home were damaged. Several areas of the home were rummaged through. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on August 22 and 3 p.m. on August 23.
Vandalism – Brafferton Boulevard, 8/23, 5:00 p.m. Forced entry was made through the front door. The door frame sustained damage. No additional damage was located and no items were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on August 22 and 4:30 p.m. on August 23.
Theft from tip jar — 15 South Gateway Drive, Sweet Frog, 8/21, 8:26 p.m. Deputies responded for a report of a theft. The caller advised a male suspect took the tip jar from the counter while the female suspect, Casey Long, 20, of no fixed address, waited for him outside. They then both fled on foot. Long was arrested by Sergeant B.U. Demirci after a foot pursuit. The male suspect is still at large. Long was charged with obstruction of justice and served with two outstanding warrants. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Package nabbed from doorstep — Declaration Drive, 8/21, 8:45 p.m. A package was stolen from the victim’s doorstep. The theft occurred sometime between 2:57 p.m. and 6 p.m. on August 20.
Wallet reportred stolen — 75 James Ashby Parkway, Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park, 8/22, 1:56 p.m. The front passenger window on the victim’s vehicle was shattered. A wallet containing credit cards and identification was reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Car windows smashed — 212 Butler Road, YMCA, 8/22, 2:28 p.m. Windows were shattered on two vehicles parked in the lot. Two purses containing various items were reported stolen. The thefts are believed to have occurred sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 2:28 p.m.