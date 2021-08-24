Police blotter: Shots fired into house, tip jar pilfered

DUI — Austin Park Drive, 8/23, 10:48 a.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the area for a report of a drunk driver. The deputy located the vehicle and observed it failing to maintain its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Steven Mark, 54, of Stafford. Mark smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for driving under the influence. Mark was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI — 3800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/23, 10:41 p.m. Deputy A.M. Cooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Juvencio Garcilazo Barrera, 37, of Stafford, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for driving under the influence. Garcilazo Barrera was held on a $2,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Vandalism — Coopers Lane, 8/23, 3:02 p.m. Forced entry was made through an exterior door of the residence. Walls and property inside the home were damaged. Several areas of the home were rummaged through. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on August 22 and 3 p.m. on August 23.

Vandalism – Brafferton Boulevard, 8/23, 5:00 p.m. Forced entry was made through the front door. The door frame sustained damage. No additional damage was located and no items were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on August 22 and 4:30 p.m. on August 23.