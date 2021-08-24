Update 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 25

Response from George Mason University:

The views expressed are those of General Hayden’s and do not reflect the position of George Mason University.



Original post

Send the unvaccinated Donald Trump supporters on a one-way trip to Afghanistan.

General Michael Hayden, a retired four-star Air Force General and former Director of the CIA and the NSA re-tweeted that sentiment on Sunday, August 22, calling it a “good idea.”

Hayden is a professor at the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and. Government in Arlington, and the founder of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at the Schar School.

We’ve asked the university for a statement about Hayden’s Tweet, which has caught the attention of the national press. We’ll post it here if we receive the statement.

Hayden founded his policy center in 2017, which examines the role of national security, espionage, and advising government and business leaders.

Hayden served as the Director of the National Security Agency under presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from 2009 to 2005. In 2006, Bush swore in Hayden as the Director of the CIA.

https://twitter.com/GenMhayden/status/1429436196149661696

George Mason University’s main campus is in Fairfax, while its center for Science and Technology is located in Prince William County, just outside Manassas.