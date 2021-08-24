5:20 p.m.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Both patients have been rescued. First victim was brought down at 4:43 PM, the second at 5:01 PM. Both transported to Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge conditions unknown. The victims were identified as both adults one male and one female.



5 p.m.

Fire and rescue crews used a ladder truck to rescue the two victims. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Here’s a video from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department:

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin reports that lights are coming back on for nearly 30,000 residents who were without power following the incident.

4 p.m.

Two people are trapped on a cherry-picker lift after coming in contact with power lines.

The victims suffered serious injuries, and fire crews are working to rescue the two victims. Nearly 30,00o Dominion Power customers in Dumfries and Woodbridge are without power following the incident.

Fire crews were called at 1:27 p.m. to the Shorehaven Apartments in the River Oaks section of Woodbridge.

The fire department tells us:

Units are on the scene of rescue involving a mobile power lift into high-tension electrical lines with 2 victims trapped on the lift. Major power outages are reported on the east end of the County. Crews are coordinating with Dominion Electrical to make the rescues after the power is secured. The incident is in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive (Shorehaven Apartments).

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.