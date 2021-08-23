First on PLN: Supervisors demand police chief answer after cop visits home of resident critical of elected officials

Republicans on the Prince Willliam Board of County Supervisors call on Police Chief Peter Newsham for answers after an officer visited the home of a resident critical of elected Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors.

The officer was sent to the home of a citizen they describe as a frequent critic of the Board of County Supervisors on August 4, less than 24 hours after elected officials received the email.

Rev. Cozy Bailey, the husband of sitting Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, the president of county’s NAACP Chapter, member of the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board, and the County Jail Board asked the county police chief to investigate the citizen who sent the email.

The Board of County Supervisors hired Newsham, who took over as county Police Chief in January. Before that, he led the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

As first reported here on PLN, the officer, who captured on body camera video, tells the resident he did nothing wrong and was only visiting his home because he was told to do so, as “some people get worked up” (referring to elected officials) over these types of emails.

“There are the questions that need to be asked. People are worried right now. They’re concerned that our police department is being turned into an enforcement arm for the Board of County Supervisors,” said Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland.

Supervisors are set to meet next on Tuesday, Sept. 7, following a month-long summer recess. Newsham is being asked to appear before the Board for questioning.

Supervisor Andrea Bailey declined to comment.

With the subject line “government target,” that email asked why Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey was whispering to Board Chair Ann Wheeler, asking “what are going to do about Alan Gloss,” during a hot-mic moment during the Board’s meeting on July 20.

Gloss, who had just finished speaking during citizens time, was critical of Wheeler, pointing out many of her campaign donors in a recent campaign finance report support building new data centers in the rural area of the county – something for which Democrats on Board of County Supervisors voiced support, while conservatives and environmentalists have opposed.

Last fall, Gloss sued Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors, claiming they held an illegal meeting. A judge tossed out the case.

“Once again, you say the quiet parts out loud. Supervisor Bailey was caught whispering to Chair Wheeler in the recent meeting, ‘What [are you going to do about] Alan Gloss?’ The smart answer to that is “nothing.” If anything happens to him, you will face even more investigation and scrutiny than has already been revealed,” the email’s author wrote.

Since we posted about the police visit on August 12, elected officials say they’ve heard an earful from residents who say they are now fearful elected officials are using the police to trample on their First Amendment rights.