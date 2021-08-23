Carol Elizabeth Watkins

11/05/1967 – 08/09/2021

Father: George L. Watkins, Jr

Mother: Mary Ann Watkins

Brother: Brian Christopher Watkins – deceased

Daughter: Regan Colleen Pope

Sister-in-law: Nancy Siems

Niece: McKenzi Watkins

Nephew: Nathan Pope

Carol was a graduate of Potomac High School class of 1986 and continued her education at Virginia Commonwealth University. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree from VCU in 1991, she worked for many years as a systems analyst for multiple government contracts including work for the VA, DOD and Pentagon. Carol died on August 9, of a heart attack.

Carol will be remembered best for:

–her lover for her family,

–her loyalty as a friend,

–her love for her country,

–her support of our veterans and troops

–her dedication to and acquisition of dogs in need of rescue especially Tucker, Rocco, Zeus, and Lucy,

–her gregarious nature and great sense of humor,

–her love of classic rock of LZ and the blues rock of CCR,

–her love of standard-shift cars

–her love of her 2003 ZR1 Corvette and her 2008 6-speed Honda accord,

–her love of carnivals, roller-coasters, and scary movies

–her love of outdoor activities (kayaking, hiking, photography),

–Her outstanding culinary skills,

–being an exceptional bargain hunter

–having an insatiable love for shoes and a great fashion sense,

–and above all, for her kind and sharing nature.

With Carol’s passing, a light in our lives has been dimmed. Those who have known and loved Carol share in our sorrow. She will be forever in our hearts; just a thought away.

Carol can best be honored by donating to two of her favorite rescue leagues:

Horse Rescue: DEFHR Fax: 301-854-5146

Email: [email protected]://www.defr.orgaboutdefhr-video/

Dog rescue: ASPCA/American Society Email: https://www.aspca.org/