Carmen R. Scriva

Carmen Richard Scriva born June 2, 1977, passed August 17, 2021 of heart failure. Carmen is survived by his parents Salvatore and Mary Scriva; a daugher Kerrington; brother Salvatore P. Scriva, his wife Megan and daughter Arabella; brother Joshua Tomlin his wife Jennifer and 2 daughers; and his faithful companion Peanut his mini greyhound. And numerous Aunts, uncles and cousins and his best friend Aaron.

Carmen was a member of the Guilty Ones Motorcycles Club and a former EMT of the OWL Volunteer Fire Department.

Carmen’s favorite hobbies were playing video games with his brother and also riding his pride and joy Victory motorcycle. He was an avid car enthusiast.

The family will receive family members and guest Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 10am to 12pm followed by a Life Celebration Service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.