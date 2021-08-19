Fire crews douse grease fire at Burger King restaurant

Fire and rescue crews in Stafford County were called to extinguish a grease fire at a Burger King restaurant today on Route 610.

County fire crews tell us:

At 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 19th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire at the Burger King located in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road.

First arriving units marked on scene less than five minutes later and found smoke coming from the roof of a single-story restaurant. Upon further investigation, a fire was found in the duct work in the kitchen area.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by a grease fire and was accidental in nature. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.