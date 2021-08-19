Boy, 15, shot in face dies; Teen wanted for involuntary manslaughter

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face in Dumfries a week ago has died. Now police are searching for a 17-year-old boy wanted for involuntary manslaughter in connection to his death.

Police tell us:

Shooting Investigation *ADDITIONAL CHARGES – On August 18, the victim who was shot at a home located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct. in Dumfries (22026) on August 12, died as a result of the injuries.

Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile victim is not being disclosed. Following the death, and in consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, an additional charge was obtained for the juvenile suspect, identified as Ronnie Amarion MASSEY.

Pursuant to a court order issued today, August 19, 2021 by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County, the Prince William County Police Department has received authorization to publicly release information identifying the juvenile suspect. With the release of the juvenile’s information, police are asking for the public’s help in locating this individual.

Wanted: [Photo from July 2019]

Ronnie Amarion MASSEY, 17, of the 12000 block of Golf Ridge Ct. in Fairfax

Described as a black male, 5’5”, 140lbs., with black dread locks, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his forehead

Wanted for involuntary manslaughter

