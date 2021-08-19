3 shot in Prince William County on Thursday night

Two shootings in Prince William County tonight are keeping police busy.

Police say a shooting took place about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge, near Potomac View Elementary School. Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.

There are no suspects in custody.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the 13100 block of Kittredge Drive in Dale City. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

We’ll post more on these two crimes as soon as we have more information.