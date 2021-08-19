Prince William

3 shot in Prince William County on Thursday night

By Uriah Kiser

Two shootings in Prince William County tonight are keeping police busy.

Police say a shooting took place about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge, near Potomac View Elementary School. Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.

There are no suspects in custody.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the 13100 block of Kittredge Drive in Dale City. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

We’ll post more on these two crimes as soon as we have more information.

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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