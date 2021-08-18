Tracy Bishop passed away unexpectedly on August 11th 2021 at the age of 55. Tracy was a beautiful, loving, caring and kind wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was beyond generous and loved giving gifts. In life she donated a kidney; and, as an organ donor, saved at least three lives within 24 hours of her passing.

She was born in Laconia, NH. She resided in Greendale, WI, Burke, VA, Concorde, CA and Springfield, VA where she graduated from West Springfield High School . She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Art from the University of Arkansas and completed her Master’s Degree in Science at Old Dominion University. She was a career federal employee with over 20 years at GSA. She had a passion for her family and friends, animals and good wine. In 2004 Tracy met her husband Jesse Bishop. They each brought to their union a child from a previous marriage and set about creating a fun, wine-sipping, baseball and hockey watching, marriage full of love and laughter.

Tracy is survived by her Father, Stan Bean; Mother, Alice Bean; husband, Jesse Bishop; daughter, Jessica Broglie; step son, Christian Bishop; Sister, Sarah Hamilton and brother Stanley Bean.

A celebration of life is being planned for the fall as we attempt to honor such an amazing beautiful person as Tracy. More details will be provided at a later date.