News Teacher morale is low and shortages plenty. How school divisions are working to recruit new talent By Uriah Kiser Published August 18, 2021 at 6:07PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:29PM Stafford County Public Schools teachers gather on July 27, 2021 to prepare for a new school year. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools Facebook page] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas City Public Schools #News #Prince William County Public Schools #Stafford County Public Schools