News

Teacher morale is low and shortages plenty. How school divisions are working to recruit new talent

By Uriah Kiser
Stafford County Public Schools teachers gather on July 27, 2021 to prepare for a new school year. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools Facebook page]

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts