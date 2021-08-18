Mr. Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore of Woodbridge passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long a gallant fight against cancer he was 57. Stephen graduated from Virginia Tech and was proud to show his support as an Alumni. He was a loving son and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Loving son of Katherine Moore. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 Pm on Friday August 20th. Burial will take place in North Carolina on Sunday After a funeral service at the Quinn McGowan Funeral home 612 S Norwood St, Wallace, NC 28466.