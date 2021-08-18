Carjacking reported outside IKEA store

Prince William County
Carjacking outside IKEA store
Carjacking – On August 16 at 8:12PM, officers responded to IKEA located at 2901 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a carjacking. The victim, a 38-year-old man, reported to police that he was parked in the loading area when an unknown man approached his vehicle. During the encounter, the suspect opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim exit the vehicle. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the area. At no point were shots fired nor was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect. Officers canvassed the surrounding area for the vehicle, a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate: UGK-4004, which was not located.
Suspect Description:
A black male, about 5’8”, possibly in his early 20’s, with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask, and carrying a firearm
Shots fired outside an elementary school
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 16 at 6:35PM, officers responded to Rosa Parks Elementary School located at 13446 Princedale Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a small group of people were in the parking lot of the school when shots were fired. One individual from the group fled the area in an older model dark-colored sedan, while two other individuals fled on foot. No injuries or property damage were reported. Shell casings were located in the parking lot and collected by officers. The suspects were described as black males
15-year-old shot in Dumfries
Reckless Handling of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury – On August 12 at 1:56AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the accused was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged and struck the victim, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, in the face. Police were immediately contacted, and officers arrived at the home where they rendered aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where the injury was determined to be life-threatening. The accused and the victim are known to one another. The accused was detained at the home without incident and the firearm was recovered. No other injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested.
Arrested on August 12: [Juvenile]
A 17-year-old male juvenile of Fairfax
Charged with reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a juvenile
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center
Stafford County
Multiple reports of fraudulent activity
Vista Woods Subdivision, 8/17, 8:38 a.m. A resident reported a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. The caller relayed that the resident’s information was found during a search warrant related to drugs and money laundering. A subsequent fraudulent phone call asked the resident to obtain gift cards to avoid arrest warrants being issued.
Berea Church Road, 8/17, 11:49 a.m. Resident reported her information was used illegally to file for unemployment.
Walmart 217 Garrisonville Road, 8/17, 1:21 p.m. Loss prevention reported a customer stole a bag of lawn repair and then returned it for a refund. Deputies are reviewing store video to identify the suspect.