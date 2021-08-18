Carjacking reported outside IKEA store

Prince William County

Carjacking outside IKEA store

Carjacking – On August 16 at 8:12PM, officers responded to IKEA located at 2901 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a carjacking. The victim, a 38-year-old man, reported to police that he was parked in the loading area when an unknown man approached his vehicle. During the encounter, the suspect opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim exit the vehicle. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the area. At no point were shots fired nor was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect. Officers canvassed the surrounding area for the vehicle, a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate: UGK-4004, which was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, about 5’8”, possibly in his early 20’s, with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask, and carrying a firearm



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