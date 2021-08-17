Erlinda Wolertz, 76, recently from Virginia, passed away on August 7th, 2021.

Linda was born in Tagcatong, Carmen, Nasipit in the Northern Agusan area of the Philippines to Tiao Chong & Vicenta on August 30th, 1944. She attended elementary school at Tagcatong Elementary and high school at Pacifican Institute. She went to college at University of the Visayas in Cebu for her teaching license in English. She traveled to the United States on a work visa while working for Carla Manufacturing. In Chicago she met Bruce and they married on May 23rd, 1973.

Linda is preceded in death by her mom Vicenta, her father Tiao Chong, her stepmother Gleceria, her sister Cerila, and her brothers Evangelino, and Rudolfo.

Linda is survived by her husband Bruce, and her daughters Mae Lynn and Sheryl. Her brothers Leonardo and Edgardo and her sister Penancia mourn her loss as well as her childhood friend Elecita Young. She was a proud grandmother to Naomi, Vicenta, Sonya, and Lucas and she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda will be buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Wednesday October 25th, 2021 for anyone who wishes to visit her or bring flowers. She would have been happy to have people grow plants, and in particular roses, in honor of her life. She would also have been happy if people made beautiful quality crafts, in particular quilts, or cooked good meals when remembering her. Anyone desiring to make financial contributions can make them to Mae Lynn Wolertz.