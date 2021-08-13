William Lancaster

William (Bill) C. Lancaster, Sr. of St. Augustine, FL, departed this earthly life on Monday, 9 August 2021. He was born in Macon, GA to the late William Green and Claudelle Lancaster, and grew up in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Ella Tinney, before joining the United States Army, where he had a distinguished 20 year career. Upon retiring from the Army he went to work as a civilian employee for the United States Navy in Arlington, Va, officially retiring in 2010. During his military career, he and his family enjoyed living overseas, serving three tours in Germany, which allowed them to travel to and visit many other places throughout Europe.

Bill was a lover of Harley Davidson motorcycles and spent endless hours riding his bike throughout the back roads of Virginia and Florida, often with Ella on the back seat. He was passionate about veteran and POW/MIA needs and services, and supported them in any way he could. He participated in the Memorial Day Rolling Thunder event from 1997 until 2018.

He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed the camaraderie he was able to share with his children as they entered their adult years. He loved being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his eternal companion of 55 years, Ella Tinney Lancaster, their four children: William C. Jr. (Kimberly) of Maui, HI, Diana Lancaster of Woodbridge, VA, Charles (Beth) of Stafford, VA, and Nathan (Julie) of Stafford, VA, eight grandchildren: Trey, Billy, Andrew, Reagan, Sean, Ava, Isaiah and Lincoln, as well as many extended family and friends who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his charity of choice, the Alzheimer’s Association. A visitation will be held on 19 August from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City. He will be interned with full military honors at Quantico National Cemetery on 20 August.