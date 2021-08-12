Woman carjacked in Lake Ridge at gunpoint, driven nearly 200 miles

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Dale City Lake Ridge early Saturday morning and driven to a city nearly 200 miles away, and then left on the curb.

Police say:

Abduction | Carjacking – On August 7 at 4:09AM, officers responded to investigate an abduction and carjacking that was reported to have occurred at the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 12300 block of Midsummer Ln in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as an 18-year-old woman, arrived at her apartment, and was removing items out of her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown man armed with a handgun.

The man ordered the victim into the passenger seat before he got into the driver’s seat. The man drove the vehicle southbound on I-95, stopping once to get gas at an unknown location before continuing to south to the Chesapeake, VA area where he dropped the victim off at restaurant before driving off in the victim’s vehicle, described as a 2011 red Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plates UBD-3429. The victim was not injured or threatened during the encounter.

The victim eventually contacted police in Chesapeake to report the incident. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, unknown age, 5’9” with a thin build, light complexion, and curly brown hair

Last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and orange mask