Deputies called to home invasion in Aquia Harbour

Two Maryland residents are jailed today in Stafford County after sheriff’s deputies were called to a home invasion in Aquia Harbour.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office states:

Deputies responded to an Aquia Harbor residence early Tuesday morning and apprehended two robbery suspects.

On August 10 at 1:47 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a report of a robbery in-progress on Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbor. The caller reported he could hear two suspects threatening a family member upstairs.

Upon arrival, deputies surrounded the home. Deputy J.W. Ahern was at the back of the home when he observed the female suspect exit the rear patio door. As Deputy Ahern issued commands, she retreated back into the home and locked the door.

Deputies could hear yelling coming from inside. Shortly later, the female exited again and surrendered to awaiting deputies. Additional announcements were made and a male suspect exited. He was detained and Deputy Ahern proceeded inside where he located the male victim.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Tiffany Barker, 35, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, was let into the residence by the victim. Shortly later, the second suspect, Kevin Allen, 34, of Washington, D.C., entered the residence through an unlocked door. Barker and Allen then began to demand money from the victim.

During the encounter, Allen pinned the victim to the bed and held a pillow on his face before law enforcement arrived. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Barker was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and abduction.

Allen was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, and assault. Both were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.