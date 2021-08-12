Northam institutes forced masking policy for public schools

Gov. Ralph Northam will require all of Virginia’s public school children to wear a facemask.

Today, a new order from the state’s health department will force children in school divisions like Fauquier and King Goerge counties, which ruled masks optional, to wear facemasks. The governor says his order reinforces a law passed in March that requires schools only provide in-person classes for students to the best of their abilities but to follow guidance from the CDC, superseding all local and state health organizations.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order clarifies that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”

Over the past seven days, an average of 1,820 new coronavirus cases has been reported on the state. The majority of them are the new, more contagious delta variant of the disease. An average of 64 people have been hospitalized, and five have died.

Locally over the past seven days:

Prince William — 76 cases, three hospitalizations, zero deaths

Stafford — 25 cases, one hospitalization, zero deaths

Spotsylvania — 33 new cases, 1 hospitalization, zero deaths

Manassas — 6 cases, one hospitalization, zero deaths

Fredericksburg — 5 cases, zero hospitalizations, zero deaths

Manassas Park — Zero cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Read the governor’s full press release.

Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Todd Gilbert commented: