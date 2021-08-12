Northam institutes forced masking policy for public schools

Gov. Ralph Northam will require all of Virginia’s public school children to wear a facemask.
Today, a new order from the state’s health department will force children in school divisions like Fauquier and King Goerge counties, which ruled masks optional, to wear facemasks. The governor says his order reinforces a law passed in March that requires schools only provide in-person classes for students to the best of their abilities but to follow guidance from the CDC, superseding all local and state health organizations.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order clarifies that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”
Over the past seven days, an average of 1,820 new coronavirus cases has been reported on the state. The majority of them are the new, more contagious delta variant of the disease. An average of 64 people have been hospitalized, and five have died.
Locally over the past seven days:
- Prince William — 76 cases, three hospitalizations, zero deaths
- Stafford — 25 cases, one hospitalization, zero deaths
- Spotsylvania — 33 new cases, 1 hospitalization, zero deaths
- Manassas — 6 cases, one hospitalization, zero deaths
- Fredericksburg — 5 cases, zero hospitalizations, zero deaths
- Manassas Park — Zero cases, hospitalizations, deaths
Read the governor’s full press release.
Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Todd Gilbert commented:
“Today’s statewide mandate is a triumph of bureaucracy over common sense. The idea of keeping masks on two-year-olds is the kind of thing that could only have been thought up by someone who has never dealt with a two-year-old. Further, local school divisions are best equipped to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks in schools. I urge the Northam administration to change course. Regardless, this mandate cannot and must not be a trial run for a new round of lockdowns. Virginia has only begun to recover from the last round of overly broad restrictions. We can keep Virginians safe without destroying their livelihoods.”