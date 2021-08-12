John Davis Lawrence was born June 11, 1948, to Malcolm Lawrence Sr. and Mary Davis Lawrence. He died peacefully August 11, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Envoy of Woodbridge. After serving in the United States Navy, John worked as a Repair Technician at IBM before retiring. After retirement, John enjoyed working as a Courtesy Clerk for Safeway for 15 years.

John enjoyed outings with friends, playing pool with his wife, collecting model cars, watching The Honeymooners, The Big Bang Theory, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Charles Bronson movies. John was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Washington Redskins football team. Most of all, John cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted member of his church The Alive Gathering Ministries, where he volunteered along with his late-wife, Peggy.

John is preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Lawrence, his parents Mary and Malcolm, as well as his brother Malcolm Lawrence Jr. He is survived by his two cherished daughters, Susan Sexton (Matt) and Jennifer Moore (Everett) and his adored grandchildren, Lauren, Micah, Gavin, Garrett, Johnathan, and Wyatt.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate John’s life ……..

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Alive Gathering Ministries 6820 A Commercial Drive Springfield, VA 22151.