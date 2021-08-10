Bystander shot in leg at Marumsco Plaza

An innocent bystander was shot in the leg while at Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge.
The shooting took place at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 8 following a fight that broke out between a 21-year-old man and two others.
Prince William police report:
Shooting Investigation – On August 8 at 3:30AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of the Marumsco Plz located in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, and two other acquaintances were at The Palace located in the above area when they observed a fight in the parking lot at approximately 2:30AM. During the fight, shots were fired, and the victim was struck in the leg. The victim’s acquaintances drove him to an area hospital where police were contacted. Officers checked the parking lot and located a shell casing near the entrance to the lot. Security at the establishment reported that gunshots were heard around closing. Police were not contacted at that time. The victim was reportedly not involved in the altercation. No suspect descriptions were provided to police of those involved in the fight.