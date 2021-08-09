Anne Margaret Tompkins

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anne Margret Tompkins, more affectionately known by loved ones as Mrs. Annie at the young age of 63. A series of unfortunate ailments quickly and unexpectedly swept across her in her final weeks, carrying her to her eternal resting place on July 29th, 2021. Her spirit lives on through those who have survived her, her brother Mark Mastrone and her two loving children Blaine and Paige Tompkins, and her furbaby grandchild named Scooby, who she loved dearly.

Anne was born on July 1, 1958 in Washington DC and adopted to Frank and Jo Maestrone. From a young age she cultivated a sense of adventure and traveling. Her upbringing was filled with a significant amount of travel due to her father being military, as well as an ambassador. She even spent a good portion of her young life living in Cairo Egypt.

Later in life she found herself settling down closer to her birthplace, in Northern Virginia. It is here where she spent the majority of her later life, where she met her late ex-husband Stephen Knorr Tompkins, and birthed her two children Blaine and Paige. While Stephen and Annie did ultimately divorce, they always shared a love and bond that was undeniable and remained close companions up into their final days.

Annie spent many years in childcare, running her own daycare from home as she always had a love for children. She then spent a few years in retail.

She was an avid music lover and took great pleasure in blaring her favorite tunes. She was especially fond of musicals, including a great love affair with broadway. She was known for her charming wit, infectious smile, and her ferocious spirit. A woman with exceptional flair and a style that was sure to catch everyone’s attention; from her hair, down to her perfume, she always made a statement. A bit eccentric and amazing in her own way, Anne was always a wonderfully unique and interesting person to be around. With such a big heart, she loved people and always relished in being a social butterfly. She was a beacon of life and all that it embodies.

Annie never missed an opportunity to have fun, experience new things, and indulge in anything that awakened her to the world around. She always sought to have a good time and was truly the life of the party.

We were blessed to have been inspired by her thirst for life. Anne will be forever missed. But as she was a woman of the Catholic faith, we can take solace in knowing she will have eternal life with Christ.

For all who wish to honor and pay their last respects to Miss Annie, services will be held at Mountcastle Funeral home 13318 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge, VA from 12pm – 2pm with celebration of life to follow after, location to be announced.