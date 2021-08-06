Widewater garage fire under investigation

Units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire just after 6 p.m. on Friday, August 6 on Hoot Owl Road in the Widewater area.

The first arriving units found a single-story garage fully involved in fire. Units worked to extinguish the fire and determined multiple vehicles and a camper were also involved in the fire.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes. Due to the location of the fire, rural water supply tactics were used.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Fire crews were assisted by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.