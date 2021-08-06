Clarence Alexander Stewart

Clarence A. Stewart Age 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia on July 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Clarence was born August 10, 1925, to the late Henry and Janie Stewart in Waterfall, VA.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margie Stewart, daughters Gale Stewart (infant) and Martha Telleria, his sister Dorothy Henderson and brother Henry Stewart.

He is survived by his daughters; Dale Revis (Jonny), Wanda Austin, Darlene Brown, and Teresa Braxton; His sons Clarence Stewart Jr. (Russtine), Thomas Stewart (Florence), Frederick Stewart (LaVonne), Albert Stewart, Victor Braxton, and Mark Braxton (Jana); along with his numerous grandchildren, great & great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His caregiver Yessenia Najera cared for him for several years and he loved her like a daughter.

Serving in the United States Army during World War II, Clarence drove a truck delivering supplies to US troops in Normandy, France, and other locations. He acquired the French language quickly while deployed and was proud of his service to his country during its great need.

After the war ended, he had various jobs, but eventually continued his work as a truck driver by joining the Arlington County government. He retired from Arlington County Government in November of 1985. He tried to relax and stay home, but that did not last very long. He started working at Safeway grocery store where he was adored by many customers before retiring in the late 1990’s.

Clarence enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church for many years in Arlington, where he enjoyed singing in the Gospel Chorus. His hobbies included gardening, and baking pound and spice cakes that was shared with his family and friends. He loved to dance, and to watching western genera films. Reading the daily newspaper with his cup of coffee was one of his favorite routines. His infectious smile, good humor, and gentle spirit in his sunset years will be missed by the many people who loved him well.