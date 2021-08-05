Thursday, August 4, 2021

Happy Thursday, everyone.

Would you please welcome back Didlake’s UPS Stores to our list of sponsors here at PLN?

The Manassas-based firm operates two UPS stores, 1) Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, 2) Sowder Village Square near Manassas.

And, like everyone else these days, they’re hiring and offering a $500 sign-on bonus.

I’m happy to help them find new employees .to serve our community better.

New subscriber

“Oh, hi, Mark.” (Fans of the hilariously awful turned cult-hit film “The Room” will get the reference).

But, seriously, a big welcome to Mark of Woodbridge, our newest paid PLN subscriber. Thank you!

Please subscribe because your support makes our community journalism possible.

Northam to speak on coronavirus

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press briefing on Thursday, August 5 at 2:00 PM to provide updates on Virginia’s response to coronavirus and vaccination program. VPM will provide a live video.

Seven-day running average statewide coronavirus totals: 1,279 new cases, 44 hospitalizations, zero deaths

“This is not a requirement but a recommendation.”

Health officials in our area say the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise and are asking people to mask up.

The state health department reported 1,700 new cases Wednesday, up from less than 200 a month ago.

10 people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

It’s down from a high of more than 2,000 cases reported on a single day on February 8.

So far, Governor Ralph Northam (D) has not issued a new mask requirement.

Fatal crash

At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg. Patrol officers found the victim in critical condition and took him to a local hospital were pronounced dead.

The rider was Nathaniel Beitzel, 23, of Spotsylvania County.

Officer identified

The Pentagon Force Protection officer who was stabbed to death outside of the Pentagon Metro station is identified as Officer George Gonzalez.

As a military and police veteran, Officer Gonzalez had previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and the U.S. Army.

Austin William Lanz, 27, identified as Gonzales’ killer, was shot to death by police.

A motive is unknown.

North Woodbridge

Prince William County leaders are once again looking at redeveloping North Woodbridge.

The county’s economic development folks will host a presentation on the topic today at 2 p.m.

We’ve done some recent reporting on a new effort to remake Belmont Bay, a planned mix-use neighborhood that, so far, has failed to live up to its hype.

In 2019 approved a grand redevelopment plan for the area, known as the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan.

Bandits

Police are on the lookout for two men they say broke into a series of shops in Montclair early Monday.

Police have surveillance photos of the two men and ask the public for help identifying them.

It appears the two have also hit stores in the nearby Cheshire Station Shopping Plaza in Dale City (the one with Safeway), said police.

Several times were reported missing from the businesses, including a daycare.

Police also suspect the men to be involved in a burglary at a Navy Federal Credit Union location in Woodbridge.

Free lunch

Stafford County will provide free lunch for all of its students in the upcoming school year.

While the lunches are free, the school division is pleading with residents to fill out applications which will be used to determine future funding for the free school lunch program.

The free-meal law, championed by Delegate Danica Roem (D-Prince William), requires all school divisions to participate in a federal free-meals program or apply for a waiver to opt-out.

Best states for outdoor movies

With Florida, Texas, and Louisiana topping this list, the south is home to the best places to watch a movie under the stars.