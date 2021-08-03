Robert D. Kazinski

Robert Dennis Kazinski born December 10, 1940 in Altoona, Pa, passed away on July 12, 2021 while visiting Altoona, Pa.

He is survived by; his wife of 57 years Joyce (Smith) Kazinski of Dale City, Va, a daughter Michele & son-in-law Adam of Manassas, Va, and two grandchildren

Brandon and Amanda. He is also survived by his two brothers, Norbert Kazinski & wife Janet of Hollidaysburg, Pa. and David Kazinski of Lake Placid Fl.

Both Bob and Joyce were 1959 graduates of Altoona High School.

He was a resident of Dale City, Va since 1976.

Bob served in the US Navy for 20 years including two tours to Vietnam while stationed at Pearl Harbor. After

these tours, the remainder of his career was with the 6th fleet on the east coast.

His last assignment was with the United States Navy Ceremonial Honor Guard at the White House.

After his naval career, Bob was employed by government contractor Lockheed Martin for 20 years and then Alion Science and Technology.

He was a lifetime memeber of the VFW Post #1503 in Dale city, VA as well as a member of the Dale City Moose Lodge.

The family will receive guests from 6pm to 8pm, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. A Life Celebration service will take place at the funeral home 10am Tuesday, August 10, 2021, followed by interment with military honors at Quantico National Cemetery.