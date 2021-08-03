Rev. William Dallas Helm transitioned to be with the Lord in his home, surrounded by family and loved ones, in Woodbridge, Virginia on August 2, 2021, at 63 years of age.

William was born in Decatur, Illinois on May 24, 1958, to Noble Jr. and Iona (Wright) Helm. He attended MacArthur High School as a friend to many and an accomplished athlete. He was an esteemed, retired veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Gulf War, and traveled the world through his military service.

He loved Jesus and sharing God’s word to the masses. At 17 years old, William was called to the ministry. He was ordained as a minister in September 1984 in Hanford, California. Throughout his spiritual journey, he enjoyed reading and continuously studied thousands of Biblical books and audio materials. For over 40 years, he was dedicated to Christian ministry and biblical studies under the training and inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

William was a Preacher’s Preacher. As a mentor to dozens of local and nationwide Pastors, he spent his days teaching and providing biblical counsel. Across the United States and over 10 countries abroad, he preached and taught countless sermons and Bible studies. In January 2015, he was installed as the Pastor of Resurrection Baptist Church (RBC) in Reston, VA. He embodied generosity and humble servitude. He devoted his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and His service, enduring to the end.

Left to cherish his love is his faithful wife of 22 years, Anita Lynn Helm, and his children, Albani (Broderick) Brown (Arlington, VA) and Faith Helm (Woodbridge, VA). He is lovingly remembered by his sister Dora “Darlene” Helm (Kansas City, MO), brother David (Bridget) Helm (Lexington Park, MD), mother-in-law Rosetta Bush (Leesburg, VA), sister-in-law Yvonne (Roscoe) Johnson (Martinsburg, WVA), sister-in-law Clara (William) Robinson (Aldie, VA), and brother-in-law Aaron (Nancy) Bush (Annville, PA), as well as a multitude of dear nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

William was preceded in death by his father, Noble Helm Jr., his mother Iona (Wright) Helm, his spiritual father and mother Rev. Marshall and Fern Hughes, his eldest brother Timothy Helm, and his eldest sister Joyce (Helm) Francis. “…then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” – Ecclesiastes 12:7

The Helm family appreciates the love and support of the RBC family during William’s illness, especially the pastoral support of Rev. Michael Watts, Rev. Gregory Scott, and the late Dr. Ronald Winters (Pastor Emeritus). Special thanks are extended to Judith and Juliet, his home health aides – wonderful, Christian caregivers provided by Veteran Affairs.

THE MEMORIAL CELEBRATION SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON AUGUST 7, 2021, starting at 10:00 AM at the Mountcastle Church Life Celebration Home, located at 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193, followed by a private reception (family and friends) at his home. Masks are required; to maintain health and safety, vaccinated guests are preferred.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and offerings may be made to End Time Ministries, P.O. Box 1235, Kingsland, GA 31548-5617, a community empowerment center which feeds the homeless, offers mental health screenings, supports a community garden, and provides rehabilitation support (also on Givelify: search “End Times Ministries 125 Chestnut Ct. Kingsland, GA 31548-5617”). Condolences and cards may be sent to the Helm Family at 5884 Pontiac Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22193.