- It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Catherine Bryant age 55. She left us on July 23, 2021, surrounded by friends and loved ones after a battle with colon cancer. Mary never gave up; she was the epitome of strength and perseverance through her battle. Mary was born on 3/27/66 to Thomas J O’Neill from New Jersey and Evelyn O’Neill from Indiana Mary had a long career with the United States Government that expanded nearly 40 years. She loved people and often invited them into her home especially for her famous lasagna, where she made friends into family. Mary was the beloved mother of Steven O’Neill and Kaitlyn Bryant both of Woodbridge, VA. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Patricia Craven of Oklahoma and Peggy Spivey of Virginia. She is survived by 3 brothers; Thomas O’Neill of Culpeper, VA; William O’Neill of Lorton, VA, and Michael O’Neill of Annandale, VA. She is also survived by Preston Bryant, a friend, and a host of other friends and relatives.
Mary Catherine Bryant
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