Barbara A. Maes

Barbara Anne Maes, 69, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died at INOVA Alexandria Hospital on Sunday July 25, 2021. Born on July 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the Late Clayton Wallace “CW” Jones and the late Mary Edith Jones.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Jennifer Maes Cowger, her grandchild Vanessa Marie Land, her brother Clay Jones, her two sisters-in-law Bonne Castellano and Christina Celestino, her brother-in-law Joe Maes, her nieces Mandy Jones, Renee Wilkinson and Erica Arredondo-Castro, and her nephews Jon Maes, Joey Maes, Michael Castellano, and Juan Castellano. Barbara was also survived by, and was very fond of Kelley Knight, who she treated as her own 2nd Daughter.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Lou Maes, her grandchild Keith Land, her niece Heidi Jones, her mother-in-law Maria Ramirez, her brother-in-law Jerry Maes, and her sister-in-law Micki Maes and by her parents Clayton Wallace “CW” Jones and Mary Edith Jones.

Barbara worked as a Secretary for 15 years at the Federal Bureau of Prisons from April 1997 to July 2012 and retired from the United States government after 21 years of service in 2012. She leaves behind so many wonderful friendships she made while at the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Family and friends are invited to meet Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. for the viewing at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.