A few updates from PLN Publisher Uriah Kiser

Hello and Happy Wednesday.

I’m taking a moment to update you on a few things happening locally, as well as a few things happening here at PLN.

More masks

First, the news. I was at the Manassas School Board meeting last night where officials voted unanimously to require facemasks for everyone inside the school buildings, regardless of whether or not you’ve had a vaccination for the coronavirus.

Also, in this story, I talked with a 13-year-old girl who won’t be returning to Manassas City Public Schools this fall after her experience with online learning last year.

The city was one of the few school divisions in the region that did not return children to the classroom part-time.

The student provided me with an open and honest take on her virtual learning experience. After hearing about her experience, I understand why school officials are keen on getting students back into school buildings.

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Fairfax and Prince William counties and Fredericksburg schools require masks, while they’re optional for children in Fauquier, King George, and Spotsylvania counties.

Caroline County schools will require masks for children in grades K through 5, optional for grades 6 through 12.

I’ll be at the Stafford County Schools headquarters at 6 p.m. today for a rally where parents are pushing for the option to choose if their child wears a mask.

The School Board is expected to make a final decision at 7 p.m.

Route 1

It ain’t Jefferson Davis Highway any longer, as the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, last year decided to rename its portion of Route 1, from Quantico to the Occoquan River, Richmond Highway, to match the road’s name in Fairfax County.

County leaders will now spend $3 million to help affected business owners cover the cost of changing addresses and marketing materials.

Business owners may apply for funds.

National Night Out

Last night was National Night Out across the region when communities are encouraged to go outside and talk to neighbors and get to know law enforcement.

I’ve seen photos of celebrations in Prince William County, Manassas, and Dumfries.

Stafford County, which holds the largest National Night Out festival I’ve ever seen (a personal favorite), will hold its annual event on Tuesday, October 5.

WbtR

Congratulations to Write by the Rails on its 10th anniversary.

I was at the group’s inaugural meeting at Okras restaurant in Manassas on Aug. 9, 2011, and I couldn’t be more thrilled the group is still going strong.

Coming up here at PLN

We’ll continue to post our interviews with candidates running for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and Stafford County School Board. Last month, my contributing reporter Rick Horner and I requested to interview every candidate on the ballot for these seats.

Election season in Virginia begins with early voting on September 18.

We’re working on improving our news email, which has become the easiest way for me to share our news with you and having a direct conversation with you without interference from social media (you’ll remember Facebook wouldn’t allow us to post new content to its site for more than two months last year).