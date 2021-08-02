Trespasser shot and killed linked to multiple area robberies

Police linked a man who was shot and killed outside a Dale City home last month to five robberies.
A gun on the robber, identified as 20-year-0ld Azhar Laurent Smart, of Triangle, was linked to a recent armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located on Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on July 16. Detectives worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to make the determination.
A woman shot and killed Smart outside her home in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive on July 22. Smart was armed and was trespassing and approached the woman, according to police. The woman suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
There is no connection between the robberies and why Smart was outside of the woman’s home, police said.
During the robbery, the lone suspect fired a round after forcing taking money from the business. No injuries were reported. The shell casing collected at the scene was compared to the weapon recovered at the July 22 homicide scene and was determined to be a match.
Detectives have been investigating the robbery in connection to four additional robberies that have occurred at other 7-Eleven locations in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas since late June as involving the same suspect based on the description, clothing worn at the time, and modus operandi (MO) observed in the incidents.
During the robbery, the lone suspect fired a round after forcing taking money from the business. No injuries were reported. The shell casing collected at the scene was compared to the weapon recovered at the July 22 homicide scene and was determined to be a match.
Detectives have been investigating the robbery in connection to four additional robberies that have occurred at other 7-Eleven locations in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas since late June as involving the same suspect based on the description, clothing worn at the time, and modus operandi (MO) observed in the incidents.
The other robberies occurred at 7-Eleven locations on Fraley Blvd in Dumfries on July 5, where a shot was also fired, and locations on Cloverdale Rd on July 3, Darbydale Ave on June 29, and Minnieville Rd on June 28. Detectives became increasingly concerned over the robberies escalating after the suspect was found to have discharged a handgun during the two more recent incidents.
Forensic examination of the shell casing recovered on July 5 is ongoing. Detectives have confirmed the shell casing is the caliber and from the same manufacturer as the previous robbery on July 16. At the time of the July 22 homicide, the deceased was wearing clothing that was also observed in the reported robberies. Following the investigations into this robbery series, all known evidence indicates the deceased was responsible for all five incidents.
Due to the suspect being deceased, these cases will be cleared by an exemption, death of the offender.