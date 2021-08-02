Trespasser shot and killed linked to multiple area robberies

Police linked a man who was shot and killed outside a Dale City home last month to five robberies.

A gun on the robber, identified as 20-year-0ld Azhar Laurent Smart, of Triangle, was linked to a recent armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located on Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on July 16. Detectives worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to make the determination.

A woman shot and killed Smart outside her home in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive on July 22. Smart was armed and was trespassing and approached the woman, according to police. The woman suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

There is no connection between the robberies and why Smart was outside of the woman’s home, police said.