Obituary for David William Moore

David William Moore of Midlothian died 7/28/21 at the age of 66. He was born in Germany. As part of a military family, David lived in KS, MI, KY and NY before settling in VA. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and a huge Hokies fan.

He loved fishing, Hokies football, church activities (at St. Paul UMC), Emmaus and Chrysalis ministries. He is survived by his father Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard Moore, mother Shirley Moore both of Clifton, his wife April Moore of Midlothian, his daughter Aubrey Stalcup of Norfolk, his daughter Stephanie of Stafford.

He has four grandsons, Aidan Stalcup, Andrew Stalcup, Conor Loving and Caleb Loving. A Celebration of Life is planned for 8/7/21 at 1pm at Woodlake UMC, 15640 Hampton Park Dr., Chesterfield, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assoc. for Frontotemporal Degeneration.