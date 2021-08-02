Let’s build an Arts Center in North Stafford!

Local Artist and Teacher Deb Balestreri is thinking bigger!

Balestreri has been teaching for the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg since 2009, at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton since 2008, and in her home studio since 2020, but she is ready to make a more permanent, community, location happen, right here in Stafford.

On August 1 Balestreri launched a Kickstarter to help raise funds to begin the build-out of a new Community Arts Center in Stafford and it’s well on its way to seeing success.

Balestreri wants the community of Stafford to know, this would be a center for them and their families and she’s offering some sweet campaign benefits when you pledge support.

Time is of the essence though and the pressure is on because she has only 35 days to meet her goal of $40,000 to make this dream center happen.

Visit her campaign, pledge your support, share with your neighbors and help spread the word! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/corgiclay/corgi-clay-arts-center

Submit your community post here.