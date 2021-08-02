Elouise ‘Jerrie’ Carmody Kevorkian, 78, was mercifully released from the cruel grip of Alzheimer’s on Aug. 2, 2021.

Jerrie was born to Gerald and Elouise Carmody in 1942 in Orange County, Fla., and spent her childhood traveling around the world with her Air Force family.

Jerrie spent her career as a programmer/analyst at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. After retiring from the federal government, she served as a volunteer EMT in Deltaville, Va., where she and her husband George spent their retirement years at their beloved ‘Rivah House.’

Jerrie was a fearless and adventurous traveler who loved the experience of visiting countries around the world. Throughout the years, she lived in or visited Portugal, China, Czech Republic, Germany, France, England, Armenia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Ukraine, the Philippines, Panama and more.

Exceptionally friendly and outgoing, Jerrie loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. The ultimate social butterfly, she would strike up a conversation with anyone. She would tell her daughters that “you can learn so much by listening to people.”

Jerrie also loved music and dancing. Every Sunday she would put on Kasey Kasem’s Top 40 and bounce around the house singing Linda Ronstadt, Elton John, and Earth Wind and Fire songs. She enjoyed a wide variety of music, from Kenny Rogers to Prince, Gordon Lightfoot, the Bee Gees, the Commodores and anyone else who made her snap her fingers.

She was a light who will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, Jerrie was predeceased by her husband George Kevorkian, brother Tim Carmody, and son-in-law Earl Wilkins Jr.

Jerrie is survived by her daughters Dawn Hogenson and husband John, Shannon Soriano, and Charlene Wilkins; grandchildren Erin Soriano, Maya Wilkins, Jay Wilkins, Alissa Hogenson, Adam Hogenson and Sean Paul; great-granddaughters Giada and Shae; as well as her first cousin Gay Brumley.

Heartfelt thanks to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Brookdale at Lake Ridge and Vitas Hospice who lovingly cared for Jerrie through many years of ups and downs.