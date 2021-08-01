Vaccination clinics planned across region this week

A series of vaccination clinics will be held across the region as students prepare to return to the classroom.

Back to School clinics

Two Back-to-School vaccination clinics will be held.

The first will be held at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be located at the entrance next to Uptown Alley.

The following vaccines will be provided:

Hepatitis A — Kindergarten

Meningococcal – 7th grade

Tdap – 7th grade

Phizer’s version of the coronavirus vaccine for those 12 and older

Parents should bring their child’s vaccination records with them, and a parent or guardian must be with the child at the time of vaccination.

Officials will also require a copy of the child’s insurance card, although insurance status will not determine a child’s eligibility to receive a vaccine.

It’s a walk-in appointment, so no appointments are necessary.

A second back-to-school clinic Potomac Middle School, at 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Woodbridge, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

The same vaccines will be available.

Parents should plan to bring the same required information.

There are also two upcoming coronavirus clinics to tell you about in Prince Willaim County.

Tuesday, August 3

The first will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dicks Sporting Goods, at 13080 Worth Avenue near Potomac Mills mall.

The second will be held at Woodbridge Mobile Home Park, 13145 Minnieville Road, from 5 to 7 p.m

Both Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be distributed while supplies last.

Thursday, August 5

The first will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Guapos restaurant, 8498 Sudley Road in Manassas Park, at the Manassas Park Shopping Center.

The second will be held at Manassas Moblie Home Park at 9011 Centreville Road in Manassas, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Both Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be distributed while supplies last.

County vax rate

The Prince William Health District is holding both the back-to-school and coronavirus vaccination clinics. It’s using its mobile clinic unit for the coronavirus vaccination. The mobile clinic is one way the county is trying to increase the vaccination rate for the population, making it easier to get a coronavirus shot.

It’s estimated 64% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease.

In related news, we’re expecting a decision this week from Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade on whether or not children must wear facemasks when returning to the classroom on Monday, August 23.