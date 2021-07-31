Mr. James Junior Lunceford

James Lunceford, 81, of Dumfries died July 29, 2021 at Inova Mt Vernon Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born October 28, 1939 to the late Walter F. and Bessie Shiflett. James enjoyed building and restoring cars, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Lunceford is preceded in death by his son, Dale and his brother, Charles. He is survived and leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lena W. Lunceford; children, Ricky and Brenda; grandchildren, Jamie Sue, Robbie, Taylor, Jake, Kaylee, Ricky, and Jimmy; great grandchildren, Jaylisa, Park, and Mike. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruby, Joyce, Ralph, Stella, and Wanda.

The family will receive friends 10am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. A Life Celebration service will begin at 11am at the funeral home, followed by interment at Dumfries Cemetery.