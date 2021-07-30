Originals

Va. explores Metro to Woodbridge on heels of billions invested into VRE, HOT lanes expansions

By Rick Horner
Metro's “Rush Plus” service allows riders on Blue line trains from the Franconia-Springfield station the option of boarding a train that will take them across the Yellow line bridge crossing the Potomac River.

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