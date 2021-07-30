Originals Va. explores Metro to Woodbridge on heels of billions invested into VRE, HOT lanes expansions By Rick Horner Published July 30, 2021 at 7:39AM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 9:14AM Metro's “Rush Plus” service allows riders on Blue line trains from the Franconia-Springfield station the option of boarding a train that will take them across the Yellow line bridge crossing the Potomac River. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #Woodbridge