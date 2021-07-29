Water’s End Brewery introduces new brews from new fermenters

With new equipment comes new beers.



The Water’s End Brewery in Woodbridge upgraded some of its brewing equipment this month. The brewery took to Facebook to announce it had received new fermenters at its Potomac Mills location, which can ferment 20 bbls or barrels.



So what does this mean?



U.S. breweries measure beer volume in barrels. The conversion from one U.S. barrel is 31 gallons, allowing the brewery to create 620 gallons per batch.



Now, Water’s End can offer more and different beers to their customers than they have in the past. The first brews to come out of the new fermenters will be big batches of popular summertime beers ‘Trip to Tahiti’ and ‘HopDrop’. Both beers will be offered on tap and in six-packs of 12-once cans.



The brewery also announced the return of two of their classic brews, The Greatest Beer in the World (A Tribute), named after the song The Greatest Song in the World (A Tribute) folk-metal band “Tenacious D.”



Water’s End Brewery Potomac Mills location just across from the shopping mall, at 14397 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge. The brewery also has another nearby location at 12425 Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge.