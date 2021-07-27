Richard Zborofsky

Richard Albert Zborofsky, 77, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2021.

Richard was born in Windber, Pennsylvania to Adolph and Mary Zborofsky on December 30, 1943. He went to school at Lee High School, Springfield, VA. He married Linda Joyce Newkirk on June 27, 1970 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Virginia Tech. He worked as an Electronics Engineer at Naval Research Labs for 33 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the Army, was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was involved in Ham Radio, woodworking, and model trains.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Adolph Victor Zborofsky.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda, his daughter, Lara Ann Wyer, his sons, Richard Brice Zborofsky and Richard Aaron Zborofsky, and his daughter-in-law Carey Marie Zborofsky. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Toki Zborofsky, and his six grandchildren, Claire Ruth Zborofsky, Augustus George Zborofsky, Charles Albert Zborofsky, Hannah Marie Brumfield, Kenley Grace Wyer, and Aiden James Wyer.

Memorials may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation. The family of Richard Albert Zborofsky wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors at the Schar Cancer Institute, the personnel at INOVA Home Health, and the personnel of Capital Care Hospice.