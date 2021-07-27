Diane Elaine Dingle

Diane Elaine (Heady) Dingle, 65, of Dale City, passed away on July 23, 2021.

Diane Elaine (Heady) Dingle was born on May 1, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Laura and Wayne Heady. She graduated from high school in Wheaton, Illinois, and continued on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Christian University.

Diane met Dennis Dingle at TCU and they were married on June 17, 1978. Diane was a selfless and supportive Army spouse for more than 29 years at locations around the world. She was currently active in various activities at First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City, Virginia.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Heady. Diane will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Laura Heady; her husband, Dennis, of 43 years; Son Clayton and his wife, Jessica, Crosby (4), and Caleb (1); daughter Erin Slobodian and husband, Dan, Evelyn (2); Son, Kyle; and by her sisters, Daneen and Doug Hansen and family, and Janet and Ken Graves and family.

Diane was devoted to and greatly loved by her family. She was kind, thoughtful, sweet, generous, and loving. She found great joy in taking care of others. She loved baking and sharing the treats she made with her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACTION in Community Through Service (ACTS) of Prince William County, www.actspwc.org in memory of Diane Dingle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 31 at 4:00 pm at First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City, Virginia 14391 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, Virginia 22193. A reception will follow the service.

There will be Family service held at a separate time.