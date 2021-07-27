On Saturday, July 24 2021, Conrad James Cote joined his wife Toshiko in the Kingdom of God.

Conrad was born in Skowhegan, Maine on Thanksgiving morning November 24th, 1938. During his 82 years on this Earth, he was married to Toshiko Cote. He is survived by children Simone and Edward, Marybeth (daughter-n-law), and his grandchildren, Natalie and Liam.

First Generation American born Son of Lawrence and Lillian Cote and brother of Lawrence. He was born in Skowhegan, Maine and grew up in Madison, Maine.

He was an accomplished All-State athlete in Basketball, Cross Country, Track and Field. His Long Jump, Broad Jump, and Javelin records were held for over 50 years before being broken.

Conrad joined the U.S. Navy after High School. While in Germany, Conrad played basketball for several years ranking as a top 10 power forward with a traveling Navy Basketball team playing throughout Europe. After transferring to the Pacific Fleet during the post-reconstruction era in Japan he was recruited to play basketball for the Navy in Asia.

It was during this time he caught the eye of his wife Toshiko. Chief Conrad James Cote survived 2 tours in Vietnam and exposure to Agent Orange, ultimately serving 25 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring honorably. He has since been a lifetime member of VFW Post 1503 in Dale City, Virginia.

Conrad and Toshiko enjoyed playing in multiple bowling leagues. He scored the perfect game several times and carried his game average above 250 for most of his playing years. Conrad dedicated his time being active in Boy Scouts. He achieved Eagle Scout in 1954.

Conrad raised his son in the Boy Scouts and was the Scout Master for Troop 1363 in Woodbridge, Virginia for a decade where he produced over a dozen Eagle Scouts. Conrad was an active volunteer at the Dumfries Triangle Fire Department stretching multiple decades. He was very active in his grandchildren’s life.

He was constantly traveling to Illinois to attend their sporting events. Even when he couldn’t attend he was diligent in finding a way to view online. He was a loving and generous Friend, Father and Grandfather and will be missed.

A viewing in Memoriam of his Life will be held at Miller’s Funeral Home, in Woodbridge, 6-8pm, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.