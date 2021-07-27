Christmas in July fundraiser to benefit children in UTAT program

Greetings, Prince William – July is here, but it’s not too early to start thinking about our Un-Trim-A-Tree (UTAT) program for Christmas 2021. Unfortunately, our community continues to deal with the impacts of COVID and we anticipate significant needs for support during the holidays again this year.

Your generous online donations during this Christmas in July Fundraiser will allow us to continue to bring much-needed joy and support to many underprivileged children and isolated adults in the greater Prince William community. The donate button can be found at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, on the left side of the page in holiday red. Please email [email protected] for more information.

You can help fight food insecurity! ACTS Hunger Prevention Center needs volunteer Donation Pick-Up Drivers (pick up donations from grocery stores/restaurants), Client Intake (register/book food assistance clients) and help in their warehouse and food pantry (accept donations, sort/shelve food, pack food bags, etc.). Shifts are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please visit www.actspwc.org/volunteer#How and click on Volunteer Portal to fill out an online application. Questions? Email [email protected] for details.



Calling all Crazy Cat People – the staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) wants to meet you! They need cat-friendly volunteers age 18+ to assist with daily care and welfare of kitties at their Dumfries rescue center, 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza. Duties include assist with feeding, laundry, clean pet living areas, wash pet dishes and provide plenty of love. Volunteers are asked to commit to 2 hour shifts in the morning, afternoon or evening. Please visithttps://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer to fill out a volunteer application. Email [email protected] to learn more.



Do you love helping people improve their literacy skills? BEACON is preparing for their next session, August 23 thru November 10. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to be In-Person ESOL Teachers, Online ESOL Teachers, Tech Facilitators and Site Managers. No second language or previous experience needed; training is provided. Please email[email protected] or call 571.428.2507 for more information about this exciting opportunity.



Catholic Charities urgently needs volunteers to teach ESOL classes in Manassas beginning in August. No experience or foreign language ability necessary and all materials and training provided! Please email [email protected] or call 571.208.1572 to learn more.



English as a Second Language and Immigrant Ministries (ESLIM) needs an experienced volunteer to teach ESL for beginning level adult learners at Grace United Methodist in Manassas. Previous teaching experience preferred; assistance will be available. Needed Monday or Thursday nights for ten weeks, starting in September. Please submit volunteer application available on eslim.org to be considered. Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Lace up your sneakers and inspire a group of girls to be strong, confident, and healthy! Girls on the Run is looking for volunteer Coaches age 16+ to work with small groups of girls twice a week for the period September 13 through November 21. Coaches are trained to facilitate an easy-to-follow curriculum over the course of 10 weeks. No running experience necessary but be prepared to be a positive role model for these young ladies! To apply as a Fall 2021 Girls on the Run of NOVA coach, please visit https://www.raceplanner.com/volunteer/index/new-coach-fall-21 to fill out an online application. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Are you interested in helping girls evolve into girls of courage, confidence and character? The Girl Scouts are looking for virtual Troop Leaders in Manassas, Haymarket and Gainesville! Troop Leaders will lead girls through activities and adventures that help them to have a strong sense of self, positive values, to seek challenges, to help their community, and to build lasting healthy relationships. There’s something for everyone! Please call Shellise at 703.840.2076, email[email protected] to learn how you can get involved.



Historic Manassas Visitor Center needs volunteers age 18+ to work 4 hour shifts on weekdays, 9am-1pm and 1pm-5pm. Friendly customer service required, as you will be the face of Historic Manassas. Duties include answering phones, providing information about Old Town businesses, shops and restaurants, sharing historical information and helping with special projects as needed. Training is provided. Working for the Visitor Center is a great way to connect to the City and be in the know of what is going on, along with helping out of town travelers navigate the downtown businesses. Please email [email protected] for more information.



House of Mercy has need for volunteers age 12+ to help in their food pantry, thrift store and donation center. Volunteers aged 12-15 must volunteer with a parent. The food pantry is open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, and the donation center and thrift store are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm. To sign up, please fill out the online application form atwww.houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/. Please email [email protected] to learn more about how you can get involved.



As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11, here’s a great project for this day of service! Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition to conduct the 12th Annual Clean-Up of the Upper Occoquan River, from nine different sites along 25+ miles of the river. The cleanup will be Saturday, September 11, 9am-2pm. Lots of volunteers are needed to help with cleanup both on land and on water (experienced boaters, please). Groups are welcome and encouraged to join in! You’ll feel great as you help to clean up the water supply for most of eastern Prince William and Fairfax Counties! Please visithttp://www.pwtsc.org/2021/06/12th-annual-occoquan-river-cleanup-september-11-2021/ for more information and to sign up. Please email Ed at [email protected] or Veronica at [email protected] to learn more.



Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

