Traffic hot spots around the region

Interstate 95

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 10 a.m., Single southbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve95 projects.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m. Alternating double lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. At 4:30 a.m. a single southbound lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. for construction activities associated with the Improve95 projects.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation for replacement of the reflective lens pavement markers. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving vehicles and a single-lane closure in each mobile work zone.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) On and Off-Ramps

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will mill and pave the I-95 southbound on and off-ramps at Exit 118/Thornburg. A single lane on I-95 southbound will be closed during the ramp closures. Drivers entering or exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 118 should follow the posted detour. Ramp closures will take place on the following nights:

Sunday and Monday: Ramp from I-95 southbound will be closed

Tuesday and Wednesday: Ramp onto I-95 southbound will be closed

I-95 Northbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve95 projects.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for bridge pier work.

Prince William County

Beginning Monday, July 26th, Old Carolina Rd at the intersection of Old Carolina Road and Lee Highway will be closed for utility maintenance. The closure will last until approximately Wednesday, August 11. Somerset Crossing Drive can be used as an alternate route (see maps below).

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single southbound lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Northbound Milling and Paving

Sunday – Thursday, 8:30 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile operation with single northbound lane closure between Gateway Boulevard and Hartwood Church Road for milling and paving. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface until crews apply new asphalt to the milled surface. Delays are possible near the mobile work zone.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive for Improve95 projects construction.

Road Resurfacing

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drivers should expect alternating single lane closures on the following routes for surface treatment. Flaggers will direct drivers through each work zone.

Route 601 (Forest Lane Road)

Route 690 (Chapel Green Road/Sandy Ridge Road)