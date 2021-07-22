N.C. man struck, killed in grocery store parking lot

A North Carolina man was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Stafford County.

At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 call reported the victim had been struck outside of a Lidl, at 1175 Warrenton Road, near a Walmart. Deputies found the male victim, Daniel Junco, 49, of Fayetteville, N.C., and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado towing a tandem axle trailer, was located nearby within an hour of the sheriff’s office receiving the 911 call, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Moroney.

Maroney would not say where the suspect was located. The driver knew the victim, said Maroney.

Jared Carter, 24, of Stedman, North Carolina, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The case is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, said Maroney.

Carter is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

This is the second fatal pedestrian fatal crash in Stafford County. Just after midnight on July 9, Jesse Schertz, 44, of Norfolk was struck by a Stafford sheriff’s deputy on Route 610 in North Stafford.

The incident remains under investigation and is being reviewed by Stafford County Commonwealth Attorney Eric Olsen. The sheriff’s deputy involved in the case remains on paid leave.