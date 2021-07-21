Stolen car recovered, 2 charged after junkyard incident

Stafford County authorities recovered a vehicle stolen from Prince William County and arrested two suspects in the process.

On Monday, July 19 at 3 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to Widewater Road in the northeastern section of the county for a report of a reckless driver. The caller provided a photo of the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, with the vehicle’s license plate number.

The deputy ran the license plate number and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Prince William County.

While patrolling near a junkyard on Norman Road, Deputy Kulbeth saw the vehicle parked and occupied by two men. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver fled on foot.

The deputy chased the driver and then heard the vehicle accelerating towards him. He ran out of the vehicle’s path and saw the male who had been in the passenger’s seat driving the vehicle onto Norman Road. Additional deputies were to the area and began searching for the suspects.

Eventually, the suspects drove back through the junkyard and found deputies waiting for them. The suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.

He was identified as a 17-year-old male from Woodbridge. A credit card belonging to the owner of the vehicle was found in his possession, a county sheriff’s spokeswoman states.

The teen was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen credit card, obstruction of justice, and reckless driving. He was held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

The second suspect was arrested the following day at his home in Stafford County.

Bryant Munoz-Rubio, 18. Munoz-Rubio is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of justice, eluding, and driving without a license. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.