Virginia ABC rolls out new canned cocktails

Customers can expect to see a new lineup of 36 new canned cocktails, spirits and mixers heading to ABC stores in July.

These new products span a variety of spirits including bourbon, cordials, gin, moonshine, tonic, tequila, rum, scotch, vodka and vermouth. New products were selected from around the world, but eight of them were made in Virginia.

“While we bring in products from across the U.S. and other countries, we are lucky to have a robust spirits industry with great products here in Virginia, too,” said Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We hope customers enjoy this quarter’s selection of new products and try something new this summer.”

Customers can save 20% on eight of the new canned cocktails on Spirited Thursday, July 22. Monaco variety packs, as well as four-packs of Monaco Blue Crush, Cutwater Lime Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea and Mai Tai, Midnight Moon Lightning Lemonade and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Ginger and Blackberry Lemonade will be on sale in all ABC stores and online with curbside pickup or delivery in select areas.

Customers can see a full list of new products and shop online.

Virignia ABC employs more than 4,700 people, and operates 390 liquor stores across the commonwealth.

While it still has a monopoly on liquor sales in Virginia, in 2018, Virginia ABC transitioned from a traditional state government agency to an authority, an independent political subdivision, which provides more flexibility and efficiency as a retailer, wholesaler and regulator of distilled spirits, according to the agency’s website.